Carnoustie Country Launches Legendary Campaign and Website

As anticipation grows for The 147th Open at Carnoustie, a new website has been unveiled by Carnoustie Country as an online hub for the region’s 34 outstanding golf courses and accommodation providers. With preparations underway for the world’s oldest Major, Carnoustie Country has also unveiled a new legendary marketing campaign intended to underpin its reputation as a world-class golfing destination boasting a golfing legacy stretching back over 450 years.

Providing insider knowledge about playing golf and staying in the east of Scotland as well as detailing the very latest offers, the new Carnoustie Country website has been written and designed with the visiting golfer in mind. Featuring a chronological history of The Open at Carnoustie along with dedicated sections on links and inland courses – many of which were designed by legendary architects such as Old Tom Morris, Willie Park Jr and James Braid – the new website is brimming with information about golf in Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Commenting on the new website, Cllr Ron Sturrock, spokesperson for economic development for Angus Council, said that The 147th Open represented a huge opportunity for tourism in Scotland. “This year’s Open Championship will put Carnoustie Country in the spotlight with 600 million households watching events unfold on TV alone. The new website has been designed to ensure those viewers and the thousands of tourists who will visit Scotland this year have the information they need to help make the most out of their trip to Carnoustie Country. With details about our links, heathland and parkland courses as well as suggestions about where to stay, the new website is a fantastic resource for golf fans around the world.”

Offering all-year-round golf and a wealth of courses, Carnoustie Country has hosted The Open on seven previous occasions. The Claret Jug was last decided in Angus 11 years ago when Padraig Harrington edged out Sergio Garcia during an extraordinary play-off. As ever, Scotland’s enigmatic east coast provided a stern test and drama aplenty.

With golf being played in the region for over 450 years, one of the key objectives of the new website was to consolidate Carnoustie Country’s reputation as a world-class golfing destination.

“One of the aims of the new website was to further secure Carnoustie Country’s growing reputation as a must-visit golfing destination,” noted Cllr Sturrock. “To do this we needed to establish the right tone for the website and introduce eye-catching imagery to support our world-class offering. Our new online presence achieves this by combining an intuitive layout with compelling information in an easy-to-use resource.”

In addition to the new website, Carnoustie Country has also launched a wider communications campaign in the lead-up to and following The Open which will capitalise on the region’s championship links and some of Scotland’s finest in-land courses. Revolving around outstanding golf experiences, the initiative has been designed to capitalise on the region’s legendary status, cosy pubs and prized restaurants as well as the impressive variety of accommodation on offer.

In what will be an important year of golf for Scotland, the launch of the Carnoustie Country’s new website and campaign couldn’t have come at a better time according to Cllr Sturrock. “This year’s Open is in the middle of a run of major golf tournaments in Scotland starting with the Scottish Open and concluding with the Senior Open Championship in St Andrews. The new website has been perfectly timed to help Carnoustie Country members maximise this exceptional opportunity.”

Located just 45 minutes from St Andrews, Carnoustie Country is easily accessed from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen airports via excellent road and rail networks. Even closer still is the city of Dundee which was named by The Wall Street Journal last year as one of the world’s 10 must-see destinations.

The Open www.theopen.com

Carnoustie Country www.carnoustiecountry.com