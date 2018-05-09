Barceló Montecastillo Golf & Sports Resort joins premium golf chain Open Golf Club

The Barceló Montecastillo Golf & Sports Resort is a spectacular hotel that has recently been refurbished, surrounded by a fantastic natural environment and a 19th century castle in the outskirts of Jerez de la Frontera (Spain). This resort boasts a privileged location next to the famous motor racing circuit, half an hour away from the beach and just 10 minutes from the city airport.

The hotel’s superb sports facilities include an 18-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus. The course hosted the Volvo Masters for 5 consecutive years (1997-2001). It offers several practice areas and a Golf Academy.

The Resort also features tennis courts and two regulation football pitches, making it an ideal hotel for football teams, as well as a multi-sport field and a jogging track.

Thanks to the association with the Open Golf Club, members of the golf club receive a green fee reduction of 25 percent on all Open Golf Club courses. Members also benefit from many other attractive offers such as packages and golf trips.

Open Golf Club provides services to 54 golf Clubs in 8 countries: France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Switzerland.

The Open Golf Club chain was founded in 1987 by the Boissonnas family, which has been active in sport tourism since 1960 – chiefly with the establishment of Flaine ski resort in Savoy, France. Active in golf for 40 years now, the business activities are focused on three pillars: investment in golf courses and resorts, management of golf clubs and hotels, and marketing of the chain’s clubs and partner hotels.

For further information please contact Fernando Sánchez Carballal, Sales and Business Development Director fsanchez@opengolfclub.com

