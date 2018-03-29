Amendoeira Celebrates Landmark Edition of Oceânico World Kids Golf Championship

Amendoeira Golf Resort will stage the 10th edition of its Oceânico World Kids Golf Championship over the renowned Faldo and O’Connor Jnr courses from 23 – 27 July 2018, as it strengthens its commitment to inspire young golfers from around the globe.

The tournament offers elite junior golfers from ages 7-18 the chance to gain valuable experience at one of the most professional junior golf events in Europe. Players will enjoy fully-catered dining, world-class practice facilities and the under 18 category will compete for World Amateur Golf Ranking points. Participants will also enjoy a fun-packed schedule, which will kick off with the OWKG 10th Birthday Party, including a Parent-Child Par-3 contest played under the floodlights of the resort’s Academy course.

To celebrate reaching this landmark year, Amendoeira also have a full slate of off-course activities planned, comprising of unique challenges, special golf clinics, visits from special guests and incredible prizes up for grabs. Amendoeira has also launched brand new, bespoke Oceânico World Kids Golf packages, including tournament entry for the youngsters of the group, which are available from €1,321.

Christopher Howell, Chairman of the Oceânico Group, said: “We’re so excited to host the 10th edition of Oceânico World Kids Golf. The event has gone from strength-to-strength each year and to reach the 10th edition speaks volumes for the quality and popularity of event. Our commitment to junior golf is critical to us, and we can’t wait to welcome another crop of junior golfers and their families for a week of competition and family fun.”

The competition will be played over both of Amendoeira’s championship layouts; the O’Connor Jnr course, designed by Ryder Cup icon Christy O’Connor Jnr; and the Faldo Course, Portugal’s Best Golf Course 2016 (World Golf Awards) designed by World Golf Hall-of-Famer and six-time Major Champion, Sir Nick Faldo.

With three rounds of stableford over four days, competitors and their families will also have ample opportunity to enjoy the luxury of Amendoeira off the golf course; including on-site accommodation that can accommodate parties of up to six, and all boasting spacious living areas. The first-class on-site facilities include: outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, 5-a-side football pitches, a gymnasium, children’s playground, games room, as well as a restaurant and bar serving the best locally-sourced produce.

Set in an area of outstanding natural beauty and just a 35-minute drive from Faro airport, Amendoeira Golf Resort and the 10th Oceânico World Kids Golf Championship, provide the perfect setting for a memorable family holiday.

Top picture: Amendoeira’s Faldo Course

For more information visit: www.amendoeiraresort.com