Amazing Abu Dhabi Showcases Unique Golf and Leisure Offering

A select group of international tour operators and media from 15 countries across Europe and Asia were last week invited to experience the first ever Abu Dhabi Golf Tourism Week, as the emirate showcased its fully integrated tourism offering, spanning golf, entertainment, luxury accommodation and extensive leisure opportunities.

The week-long initiative, fully supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, alongside host golf venues Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Yas Links and Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, offered guests the chance to experience the full array of golf courses in the UAE capital.

Beside the host golf clubs, guests were treated to accommodation in the emirate’s finest hotels at The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, The Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, the Al Ain Rotana and the Crowne Plaza Yas Island.

With many highlights from an eventful trip, rounds at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the home of the Ladies European Tour’s Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Open, and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship host venue, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, yielded particularly memorable moments with two guests securing holes-in-one at each respective course.

Fatima Maria Gonzalez Carriles, of leading Spanish travel company Sapphire Viajes, scored a hole-in-one on ‘Precision’, the picturesque par 3 3rd at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, and reflected on the week with positive sentiments.

She said: “It’s been a fantastic few days here in Abu Dhabi. Before I came here, I didn’t know what to expect, as I’d never been here before. I’ve been so impressed by the destination and everything about it, in particular the wide offering available for every client both on the course and off it. To get my first ever hole-in-one was the perfect way to crown a special time here, and I look forward to telling all my customers about what a great place to visit it is.”

Away from the golf course, guests experienced six of Abu Dhabi’s most popular attractions: the newly-opened cultural beacon and art filled Louvre Abu Dhabi, the chance to relax on the stunning Saadiyat Beach, a ride on the fastest rollercoaster in the world at Ferrari World, first class hospitality at the iconic Yas Viceroy overlooking the Formula 1 Circuit, as well as exploring the breath-taking culture and amazing architecture of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the historic Qasr Al Muwaiji.

Following the successful and first-of-its-kind event, Ed Edwards, General Manager of the Troon-managed Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Beach Golf Clubs, said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed hosting everyone this week. Abu Dhabi is a special place with so much to offer on top of its world-class golfing properties and to be able to showcase the whole destination to guests from around the world has been a real joy for everyone involved. We look forward to building our relationships with all of those who have spent time with us over the course of the event and, hopefully, welcoming them and their clients back to Abu Dhabi in the near future.”

Top picture: Gary Player’s Beachfront Masterpiece, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Abu Dhabi Golf Club http://www.adgolfclub.com/

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club http://www.sbgolfclub.ae/