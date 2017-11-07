Algarve Golf Celebrates New Visitor and Social Milestone

The Algarve’s standing as the ideal golf holiday destination has risen to a new level with record visitor numbers being fuelled by a sensational social media following.

With the recent success of the Portugal Masters still fresh in the minds of European golf enthusiasts, the region has reported some impressive figures for the first half of 2017.

The Algarve is widely-regarded as Europe’s number one golf destination with 43 fabulous courses and hit an all-time high for golf visitor numbers in 2016 with almost 1.3m rounds throughout the year.

But the trend has continued in the first six months of this year. The new figures have shown another increase with more than 788,000 rounds played between January and June – a total rise of almost four per cent on the 2016 figures.

A significant effort on the destination’s social media content has seen the VisitGolf Algarve Facebook page recently pass an incredible 40,000 friends – laying claim to the title of the world’s most popular golf tourism page on the social networking platform.

This community includes followers from 45 different countries with an encouraging 40 per cent of those being female.

But the continued appeal of the Algarve is perhaps best demonstrated on arrival with the diverse selection of the fabulous golf courses and the very best in hospitality and accommodation.

With the weather always a key factor and the exceptional value for money enhancing the holiday experience, there is little sign of the Algarve losing any of its pulling power as the number one choice for golf travellers from the UK, Europe and beyond.

Maria Manuel Delgado e Silva, ATA golf product manager, said: “We aim to ensure any visit to the Algarve is the best holiday experience possible for all of our visitors.

“As well as the golf, we understand the success of the stay is about the friendly welcome our guests can expect, the quality of the accommodation and the enjoyment of everything else we have to offer away from the golf courses.

“We have used these various elements to communicate with our digital community and to provide them with a rounded education on the experiences the Algarve has to offer.”

The Algarve is the perfect destination golfers of all ages and abilities, with something to suit every taste and budget www.visitgolfalgarve.com