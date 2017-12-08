Abu Dhabi Golf Club Receives Global Recognition at World Golf Awards

Home to one of the most popular events on the European Tour roster and the first on the Tour’s ‘Desert Swing’, Abu Dhabi Golf Club has been recognised on the world stage at the recent World Golf Awards. The National course was awarded the ‘Best Golf Course’ title for both the Middle East and Abu Dhabi, beating off stiff competition in two of the best-provisioned regions for world-class golf.

Boasting a championship layout, favoured by many of the world’s leading players including Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler, as well as the unique floodlit 9-hole Garden course and an array of luxury facilities, Abu Dhabi Golf Club was recognised as the leading course in the region at the 4th annual World Golf Awards, hosted on Friday 24th November at La Manga Club, Spain.

The victories for the Troon-managed property follow last year’s ceremony which saw its sister club, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, claim the same titles for its own championship golf course, home to the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Ed Edwards, General Manager, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, said of this year’s wins: “The World Golf Awards is one of the highest accolades we can aim for, and to win not just one but two awards is something for us to be very proud of.”

He continued: “The accolades are not only a testament to the dedication of our team who continue to raise the standard of our National course, but also our thriving membership, a fully active junior programme, and a headline European Tour event that returns to us in January for the 12th consecutive year.”

The World Golf Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations. Voted for by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry as well as golf tourism consumers, Abu Dhabi’s duo of wins highlight the club’s glowing reputation not only on a local scale, but internationally too.

