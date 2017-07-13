Titleist Named ‘Official Golf Ball Partner’ of Ricoh Women’s British Open

Titleist has been unveiled as the Official Golf Ball Partner of the 2017 Ricoh Women’s British Open, a partnership which will see the #1 ball in golf extend its support of women’s golf at all levels of the game and deliver a number of exciting initiatives for spectators at Kingsbarns Golf Links as some of the best players in the world compete for the year’s fourth Major.

As part of the agreement, Titleist will launch a series of unique experiences which will be offered to golfers of all abilities, lucky prize winners and Team Titleist members, including The Ultimate Fit after its highly successful introduction at the BMW PGA Championship.

The unique Ultimate Fit promotion will see golfers given the chance to go inside the ropes alongside some of the world’s best players at Kingsbarns where, under the watchful eye of Titleist’s team of Product Specialists, they will be dialled-in and experience the complete performance of its tour-proven 917 metals family as the tournament nears its conclusion.

The Ultimate Fit at the Ricoh Women’s British Open will form part of Titleist’s comprehensive 2017 fitting schedule, encompassing more than 1,300 club and golf ball fitting events throughout the UK & Ireland. The Ultimate Fit will also run at this week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and the British Masters supported by Sky Sports later this year, following its introduction at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and, more recently, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

A lucky Team Titleist member will also have the opportunity to tee it up with a Titleist Ambassador, such as Brittany Lincicome, Charley Hull, Jessica Korda and recent KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner, Danielle Kang, in Tuesday’s Pro-Am at Kingsbarns, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a Major layout in the week of competition and in the shadow of the iconic red Ricoh grandstands.

Titleist will also provide its support to the ‘Golf Zone’ during the tournament by allowing golfers trying the game for the first time to do so with Titleist’s industry-leading golf clubs and balls. The Golf Zone is an interactive area set up to encourage more women and girls to try golf, and is being supported by the R&A, LET, Golf Foundation, Scottish Golf and ClubGolf Scotland.

Titleist Golf Ball Product Specialists Anthony Williams and David Guthrie will also be onsite during tournament days, offering golf ball education and selection sessions to golfers visiting the Golf Zone. Common golf ball myths will be dispelled whilst Titleist’s green-to-tee fitting approach will be shared. Attendees will also walk away with Titleist’s golf ball samples to test which ball is best for their game on their home course.

Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said: “We’re hugely excited to be named as a Partner of one the most prestigious events on the golfing calendar and look forward to bringing a number of unique experiences to spectators at this year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open, as well as offering fans some incredible insights and event access.

“Not only will the partnership allow us to educate golfers on the best ball for their game as well as introduce The Ultimate Fit for the first time at a Major Championship, and provide a memorable pro-am experience to our brand fans, it importantly allows us to extend our support of grass roots golf through the Golf Zone, encouraging more girls and ladies to get into the sport.”

Titleist has a long history of dominance at the Majors, leading ball counts year-after-year in both the men’s and women’s game, including the 2016 Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes where 106 of 144 players (74%) competing put a Titleist golf ball into play, eventual champion, Ariya Jutanugarn, among them.

Titleist www.titleist.com

Ricoh Women’s British Open http://ricohwomensbritishopen.com/

Kingsbarns Golf Links http://www.kingsbarns.com/

Tweet