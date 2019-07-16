Star-studded field set for AIG Women’s British Open

The 2019 AIG Women’s British Open is set to welcome a star-studded field to Woburn from 1-4 August, with every player from the current top 30 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings confirmed. The AIG Women’s British Open was founded by the LGU in 1976 and this year will held on Woburn’s magnificent Marquess’ course.

Nine of the past 10 champions are confirmed to compete, including Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, who won when the Championship was last at Woburn in 2016, defending champion Georgia Hall and European Solheim Cup Captain Catriona Matthew, who this year celebrates the 10th anniversary of her memorable victory at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

In a truly global field, 129 players from 25 countries are already confirmed, with Pre-Qualifying and Final Qualifying still to take place later this month at Sandy Lodge Golf Club and Ashridge Golf Club respectively. They will contest the newly-increased prize fund, announced last week as US$4.5 million – some 40 per cent more than last year, which is part of The R&A’s commitment to growing the Championship and supporting women’s golf.

Last year, Hall thrilled the home crowds and viewers around the world with her two-stroke victory. Last year’s runner-up, Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand, along with local favourites Charley Hull (pictured above), Bronte Law, Melissa Reid and Charlotte Thomas, will be in the field, which includes an impressive list of past champions, notably In-Kyung Kim (2017), Stacy Lewis (2013), Mo Martin (2014) and Inbee Park (2015).

The Solheim Cup, taking place at Gleneagles in September, will provide an intriguing sub-plot to the event, with Europe’s team confirmed a week after the champion is crowned at Woburn and Team USA announced on August 26.

Four American players have already sealed their qualification with room to spare, and all of them – sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang – will be teeing up at Woburn with a little less pressure on their shoulders as they vie to add the final major of 2019 to their CV.

Major-winning prowess will be in strong supply at the Bedfordshire venue, with 48 titles won by 27 different players. Of those, the most recent are Koreans Jin-young Ko and Jeong-eun Lee6 and Australian Hannah Green – this year’s winners – and all have confirmed their attendance.

The AIG Women’s British Open is staged in conjunction with IMG, the world’s largest sports marketing company, since 1984. The event has been co-sanctioned by the LPGA and LET since 1994 and gained Major status in 2001. The Championship is now owned by The R&A.

