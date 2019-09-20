Skechers salutes European Solheim Cup team

Skechers GO Golf, the official footwear sponsor of the European Solheim Cup tea, has joined the many fans, associations and corporate sponsors to congratulate Catriona’s Matthew’s and her team on its stunning victory in the 16th renewal of the matches held at Gleneagles.

“As official footwear sponsor, Skechers Go Golf offers our heartfelt congratulations to the victorious European Solheim Cup Team,” said Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK and Ireland. “We were fortunate enough to witness Catriona and her team emerge victorious in one of the most dramatic and memorable events in golf history.”

Skechers Go Golf supplied the European team with a specially designed Go Golf Pro 2 style shoe featuring the official Solheim tartan in the European team colours, as well as providing caddies, coaches, and officials of the tournament with a range.

The Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2 features a low-profile and full contact outsole, with replaceable Softspikes for unparalleled traction in all conditions. Along with a waterproof design and synthetic leather uppers, every pair features lightweight ULTRA GO and GOGA MAX cushioning.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, the Skechers GO GOLF collection has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections.

The roster of elite golfers wearing Skechers GO GOLF on tour includes Colin Montgomerie, Russell Knox, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Wesley Bryan, and Billy Andrade. The Skechers GO GOLF collection for men and women is available at select Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.