Puma signs Spanish Challenge Tour player

Puma Golf has signed European Challenge Tour player Carlos Pigem to a footwear and clothing deal.

The 28-year-old Spaniard, who played on the Asian Tour from 2013-2018, will wear pieces from the brand’s SS’19 Collection as well as Puma’s Ignite PWRADAPT golf shoes.

Pigem, who hails from Barcelona, turned professional in 2013 after a successful amateur career, and joined the Asian Tour that same season. After five years playing full-time in Asia, during which time he won the 2017 Yeangder TPC in Taiwan, he gained his full European Tour card for 2018, but will be playing on the Challenge Tour in 2019. His next event is at the D & D REAL Czech Challenge on May 23-26.

Joe Folker, Cobra Puma Golf’s brand experience manager, said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with Carlos as he embarks on his quest to return to the European Tour. Already in his professional career he’s proved he has that winning mentality, and drive to succeed and we’re excited to watch him continue his progression, whilst showcasing our apparel and footwear. Carlos is a perfect fit for our brand and we’re proud to have him as part of our team for 2019.”

Alex Davison, head of sponsorship and marketing at Whiterose Sports Management, commented: “We are delighted to confirm the partnership between Carlos and Puma Golf for the forthcoming Challenge Tour season. He is a player whose image fits their brand perfectly and is yet another example of the continued support we continue to receive.”

On signing with Puma Golf, Pigem said: “I am very happy to be wearing Puma Golf apparel for my season on the Challenge Tour. The clothes fit very well and the shoes are extremely comfortable. I hope that this year I will bring success to the brand, and I thank them for their trust in me.”