Paul Lawrie Supports Partnership Between The Open and Aberdeen FC

The Open and Aberdeen Football Club have announced an innovative partnership ahead of The 147th Open which takes place at Carnoustie in July 2018.

The marketing partnership will see The Open and Aberdeen FC work together to provide supporters with unique and engaging content in the lead up to the Championship. Dons fans will be able to get up close to the famous Claret Jug as it visits Pittodrie over the coming months.

There will also be exclusive promotions for fans who plan to attend The 147th Open which will bring the world’s greatest golfers to the renowned Angus links from 15-22 July 2018.

Paul Lawrie, who became the Champion Golfer of the Year when golf’s original major championship was held at Carnoustie in 1999, helped launch the partnership at Pittodrie today when members of the Aberdeen FC first-team squad had a rare opportunity to view the iconic Claret Jug. The lifelong Aberdeen FC fan will be on hand to support the partnership through until The 147th Open at Carnoustie.

Paul Lawrie said, “I am delighted that my boyhood club has become a partner of The Open ahead of its return to Carnoustie next year. I have fond memories of the fantastic support I received from fellow Dons fans during the Championship in 1999 and it would be great to see them back at Carnoustie in July to cheer on myself and their favourite players.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said, “Aberdeen FC is a club steeped in the richest history and traditions and is an ideal partner for The Open as one of the world’s greatest sporting events.

“We are looking forward to working with the club to help promote The Open in the local community of Aberdeenshire and beyond ahead of its return to the scene of Paul Lawrie’s unforgettable win in 1999. He is a great ambassador for The Open I am delighted that he can join us today to launch this exciting partnership.”

Duncan Fraser, Aberdeen FC Chief Executive, “Aberdeen Football Club is proud to enter this unique partnership with The Open and we look forward to offering exclusive promotions which will benefit our supporters. The Claret Jug is one the most iconic trophies in all of sport and we look forward to showcasing it alongside the club’s honours which includes the most famous silverware in Scottish and European football.”

The 147th Open will be played at Carnoustie from 15-22 July 2018 www.opengolf.com