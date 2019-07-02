Motocaddy rolls out podium of prizes at headline PGA EuroPro Tour Event

Competitors in the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Motocaddy Masters staged at the Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club, Northumberland this week (3-5 July) will be shooting for a podium of prizes from the world’s top-selling trolley brand. As well a first prize of £10,000 and a compact-folding M3 PRO electric trolley with Lithium battery for the Motocaddy Masters champion, the runner-up will receive a new 2019 S1 Lithium model, while the player in third place will take home a P1 push trolley.

A two-hour highlights show will be shown on Sky Sports, DAZN and more than 140 other broadcast networks around the world, reaching over 450 million households.

As the ‘Official Electric Trolley’ of the Tour, the partnership between Motocaddy and the PGA EuroPro Tour is into its 14th consecutive season and the brand is supporting every other event on the schedule with an M1 electric trolley with Lithium battery as a prize to the winner.

“We’re proud to have been partnered with the Tour from its early days, and to have been on the same journey to where we are today is a real privilege,” said Motocaddy marketing manager Oliver Churcher. “Our global company ethos is in-line with where the Tour is in terms of worldwide exposure, and we’re delighted to offer a bigger prize pot for the players at our headlined event.”

Daniel Godding, CEO for the PGA EuroPro Tour, said: “Motocaddy is the biggest trolley brand in the world and the support provided to us over the years is tremendous. The majority of players on our Tour use a Motocaddy trolley and I know the players look forward to the Motocaddy Masters every year. We’re delighted to host the event at Linden Hall for the first time and we thank Motocaddy for its support.”

The Motocaddy Masters is part of a new four event mini-series – the Macdonald Series – the winner of which is determined by the player who wins the most money across all four Macdonald events combined.