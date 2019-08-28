Global Edition

Minjee Lee feels the force with Bioflow

7.30am 28th August 2019 - Sponsorship - This story was updated on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019

Bioflow, one of the world’s leading suppliers of magnetic therapy, has announced its continued sponsorship of LPGA star and world no.4 Minjee Lee (pictured).

Bioflow’s Sport Flex wristband

Lee has been wearing Bioflow Sport wristbands since the beginning of 2017, and the 23-year-old Australian has enjoyed considerable success over the last two seasons. She has won twice on the LPGA Tour – the 2018 LPGA Volvik Championship and this year’s Hugel-Air Premia LA Open. With a series of good results, the former world top amateur has climbed to fourth on the Rolex women’s rankings.

“I believe the benefits of magnotherapy have played a part in my success to date, so much so that my Bioflow Sport has become an important part of my game and I now wouldn’t play without it,” Lee said. “With Bioflow, I have found a great balance – a good looking product with fantastic benefits that is incredibly versatile to wear.”

Bioflow boasts an impressive roster of professionals from the world of golf and other sports, including 10-time Ryder Cup player Lee Westwood and England World Cup hero Jonny Bairstow.

“It’s great to have Minjee as part of the team at Bioflow,”said Richard Corsie, managing director of Bioflow. “She’s a superb player and great ambassador for Bioflow and for golf. We’re delighted that she continues to see the benefits of using our products.”

The Bioflow Sport Flex wristband (£30) boasts Central Reverse Polarity magnet technology and is the latest in a line of product innovations from the leading magnetic therapy company, designed specifically for the sports market.

