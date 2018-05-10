Meghan MacLaren Secures Multi-year Clothing Deal with Abacus

Recently crowned 2018 New South Wales Open Champion Meghan MacLaren is delighted to have secured a multi-year agreement with leading Swedish Clothing manufacturer Abacus.

After a hugely decorated amateur career Meghan turned professional in November 2016. In her maiden year she won the LETAS Order of merit, including winning the LETAS Azores Ladies Open Champion and 5 top 5 finishes.

“I am thrilled to have this support from abacus. They are a fantastic clothing partner that supply quality technical golf clothing. I was fortunate to have worn abacus when they supported England, so I know their clothing and service is first class,” commented Meghan.

Sven Olof Karlsson CEO of Abacus said, “We are very proud having Meghan as a long-term Ambassador alongside Catriona Matthews the incoming 2019 European Solheim Cup Captain, young Swedish LPGA tour player Madelene Sagström, Siri Pak from South Korea and from this season also the young talented Karolin Lampert from Germany. Meghan will be a player perfectly fitting into our brand name.”

Alongside Abacus, Meghan is delighted to have been retained by Team Pitch & Play for her second year. Pitch & Play is specialised in organising professional and amateur golf events around the world. Its mission is to offer its clients an original and extraordinary golfing experience.

Abacus www.abacussportswear.com

Pitch & Play www.pitchandplay.ch

Meghan MacLaren www.megmaclaren.com

Image Meghan MacLaren Abacus.png