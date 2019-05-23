McIlroy commits to Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, which is being held at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick from July 11-14.

McIlroy will tee it up in Scotland at the third event of the European Tour’s Rolex Series, which once again takes place the week before The Open, which this year is being held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

With his 2014 victory at Royal Liverpool, McIlroy became one of six of the last nine winners of The Open who prepared for their Major triumph by taking part in the Scottish Open the previous week. He is joined in that group by Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson, who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Troon in 2016, and will also be part of the field at the Renaissance Club, as will Matt Kuchar, defending Scottish Open champion Branden Stone, Scotland’s Russell Knox and former world No.1 Lee Westwood, among other leading names.

McIlroy last played in the Scottish Open in 2017, when it was held at Dundonald Links.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will once again be followed a month later by the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, which will also be played Renaissance Club from August 8-11.