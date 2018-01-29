Li Makes History with New Bettinardi Putter

China’s new golfing superstar Haotong Li produced ‘putting perfection’ with his Bettinardi Custom Studio Stock 3 Tour Edition putter to win in Dubai last weekend and break a host of records.

The European Tour labelled Li’s performance in the final round with his Bettinardi putter as ‘putting perfection’ after he holed 14 out of 14 putts inside 10 foot and ranked 1st in both putts per GIR (1.49) and putts per round (23.8). Earlier in the round Li holed a putt from off the 15th green for birdie to level scores with Rory McIlroy after being two behind through 10 holes.

“The last four holes (I hit) some of the best shots in my life,” said 22-year-old Li, who now sits second in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

Winning by a stroke under incredible pressure in Dubai further cemented Li’s reputation as one of the Tour’s great clutch performers, following his closing 63 at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and his 64 to win the Volvo China Open on home soil last season.

“The impact this victory will have in China will be massive for the Bettinardi brand and vindicates our decision to grow our Tour Team this season,” said Robert Bettinardi, President and CEO of Bettinardi Golf. “Signing such an exciting prospect in Li truly expanded the global appeal among Tour players in our brand,” he added.

The latest member of Team Bettinardi alongside Matt Kuchar, Francesco Molinari and Fred Couples, Li became the holder of the lowest score at 23 under par; the first Asian winner of the event; and the first Chinese player on the men’s Tour to break into the world’s top 50.

In securing the Omega Dubai Desert Classic as his second European Tour title, Li registered an impressive total of 30 birdies during the tournament.

Premium Studio Stock models (SS3, SS8 and SS28) made in the USA from Soft Carbon Steel feature a Mercury Grey finish providing a confidence-inspiring look at address. All three models incorporate the brand’s F.I.T Face milling.

Bettinardi Putters www.bettinardi.co.uk