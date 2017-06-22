LET strengthens bond with OMEGA
Story published at 17:00, Wednesday, June 21st, 2017
The Ladies European Tour has strengthened its strategic partnership with OMEGA through the joint development of a world class Tournament Management and Scoring System for golf. The new Tournament Management and Scoring System includes a host of innovative features which will bring the world-class action closer to the fans.
LET CEO Ivan Khodabakhsh said: “We are delighted to strengthen our 10-year strategic partnership with OMEGA through the development of a truly world class Tournament System. Many industry experts have already told us that they believe ours is now the best system in golf. As Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games, OMEGA is a company internationally renowned for absolute precision and being at the forefront of technological innovation. There is clearly a unique connection between our brands, especially since golf returned to the Olympic Games at Rio in 2016.”
The sentiments were shared by CEO of OMEGA Timing Alain Zobrist, who said: “At OMEGA, we are always pushing at the boundaries of what’s possible in sports timekeeping, so that we can keep improving our technology and serve the athletes at the highest possible level. It’s been a huge thrill to develop the Tournament Management and Scoring System with the LET.”
The LET is now working closely with OMEGA’s engineers, sport managers and specialists to introduce more technological innovations to record the incredible performances of the world’s best athletes and to better inform the fans of women’s golf.
LET www.ladieseuropeantour.com
