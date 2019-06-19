J Lindeberg signs Viktor Hovland

Swedish apparel brand J.Lindeberg has signed Norway’s Viktor Hovland, winner of the low amateur prize at last week’s US Open, to an exclusive multi-year sponsorship deal.

Hovland, who turned professional immediately after his final round at Pebble Beach, will tee it up in his first professional event at the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, where he will be kitted out in J. Lindeberg apparel.

Scott Davis, president of J.Lindeberg USA, said: “Signing Viktor to a long-term deal was crucial to the course of our brand elevation and direction in the coming years. Viktor is an amazing talent, with a charm and ease about him that we at J.Lindeberg feel will create a whole new inertia around the younger player segment in the golf fashion business, on and off the course. Our team at J.Lindeberg looks forward to walking alongside Viktor on his journey through golf in the coming years.”

A graduate of Oklahoma State, Hovland ended his amateur career at the top of the world rankings after winning the US Amateur in 2018. This year he won the Ben Hogan Award as the best men’s US college player, and won the low amateur prize at the Masters Tournament in April, where he finished tied 32nd. At last week’s US Open, he achieved the lowest 72-hole score by an amateur in US Open history, breaking Jack Nicklaus’ record by two strokes to finish tied 12th.