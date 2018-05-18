Golf Pride Trusted by 81% of the Field at THE PLAYERS Championship

Eaton announce that its Golf Pride Grips Division was the overwhelming choice in swing and putter grips used at the 2018 Players Championship, with 116 players trusting the brand without any paid endorsements.

In fact, 8 of the top 10 finishers used Golf Pride, including THE PLAYERS Champion who relied upon the brand’s Tour Velvet, a model synonymous with major wins. The tournament also resulted in a new #1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings. The new top-ranked player also trusts his game to Golf Pride, making it 26 consecutive players ranked #1 that choose the #1 Grip in Golf. Additionally, Golf Pride’s new, breakthrough ALIGN Technology was used on as many players’ irons as any competitive model, further validating the innovation the company continuously brings to market.

“We take great pride in seeing that the best players in the world trust Golf Pride in their hands week-in and week-out,” said Brandon Sowell, Global Director of Sales and Marketing for Golf Pride. “Our brand has had quite a run at THE PLAYERS over the last decade with 9 out of 10 champions trusting our grips in their marches to victory. When you consider that we don’t pay any endorsement fees to players to use our grips that record is an unbelievable validation of our innovation and quality.”

Eaton’s Golf Pride Grips Division is the world’s largest manufacturer of golf grips, with manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities on six continents. The division’s Golf Pride brand is recognised globally as the number one choice in grips among TOUR and recreational players, competitive amateur golfers, club manufacturers and club repairmen.

