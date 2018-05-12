Clark to captain Great Britain & Ireland PGA Cup team

Cameron Clark has been named captain of Great Britain & Ireland’s PGA Cup team when they attempt to claim an historic third consecutive victory over America in Texas next year.

The head PGA Professional at Moor Hall Golf Club in the West Midlands is no stranger to the biennial competition, having been involved in the last two.

He played an integral role as a player in helping Great Britain & Ireland secure a first ever win on America soil in 2015 at CordeValle, California.

And he was one of the two vice-captains at Foxhills Club & Resort, Surrey, last September when Albert MacKenzie led the home team to an emphatic 16-10 victory.

Clark, 44, is confident he can lead Great Britain & Ireland to a hat-trick of wins over America at Barton Creek Resort in Austin, Texas, where the match will take place from September 23-29.

“I am immensely proud and honoured to have been asked to captain Great Britain & Ireland at the 2019 PGA Cup,” said Clark. “Although it did come as a surprise, in many ways it wasn’t because I’ve been involved in the last two matches as a player and vice-captain. Being part of two successful teams which stands me in good stead moving forward in 2019.

“I’ve learned an awful lot from both experiences. I’m lucky in that I can look at it from both stand-points now as a player and a vice-captain.

“Albert MacKenzie (pictured with Clark) was an incredible captain. He was very positive and he was a really likeable guy who all of the players got on well with. He wanted to make the week as much fun as he could.

“We’ve had a lot more exposure than we had in previous years – winning in 2017 and being the first team to win in the States.

“After winning in America, players really wanted to make the team at Foxhills and the way the team performed, winning by our biggest margin, a lot of players will be wanting to represent the association in the next match.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be an easy task. The Americans will be hurting after losing the last two matches but I’d be very confident our boys can go and perform out there again. I wouldn’t take the job unless I was confident.”

Commenting on Clark’s appointment, Robert Maxfield, The PGA chief executive, added: “We are delighted Cameron has accepted our invitation to lead the Great Britain & Ireland team at the 2019 PGA Cup. As a player, Cameron made history as part of the first Great Britain & Ireland team to win The PGA Cup in America at CordeValle, California three years ago.

“He then demonstrated his leadership qualities as a vice-captain at Foxhills Club & Resort where Great Britain & Ireland recorded their biggest ever victory over the Americans.

“It felt only right that Cameron should be given the opportunity now to lead a team back to America as captain in 2019.

“Cameron is passionate about this competition and I’m certain he’ll prove to be just as popular and successful as his predecessor Albert MacKenzie.”

Series History: United States 17 wins, Great Britain & Ireland 7 wins and 4 draws

Top picture: Albert MacKenzie with Cameron Clark