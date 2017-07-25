Sale of Shrigley Hall Marks Completion of ‘Project Solstice’ Porfolio

The Hotel Collection, represented by Savills, has sold Shrigley Hall Hotel, Golf & Country Club in Pott Shrigley near Macclesfield to a private investor. The property was the last remaining asset in a 10-strong portfolio of regional UK hotels, known as Project Solstice, which came to market for a combined guide price in excess of £130 million last year.

The Grade II* listed country house hotel features 148 bedrooms and is set within 262 acres (106 hectares) of private grounds. Now a 4-star hotel, it also offers an award-winning restaurant, bar, health club, 18 hole-golf course and 13 conference rooms.

Martin Rogers, head of UK hotel transactions at Savills, comments: “This deal is of particular significance as it brings the sale of the high-profile Project Solstice portfolio to a close. The UK hotel market has had a strong start to 2017 with high levels of demand from both overseas and domestic investors. We expect the second half of the year to be equally robust.”

Tom Cunningham, hotels director at Savills Manchester, comments: “The hotel market in the North of England is particularly attractive to investors due to the prices and returns available. With multiple income streams and a strong corporate and leisure trade, Shrigley Hall appealed to numerous different investor types. We are pleased with the excellent result achieved on behalf of our client.”

Shrigley Hall Hotel, Golf & Country Club www.shrigleyhallgolf.co.uk

Savills http://www.savills.co.uk/

Tweet