New Tenant to Renovate Oadby Golf Course in Leicester

Savills, on behalf of Leicester Racecourse Holdings Limited, has completed the letting of Oadby Golf Course in Leicester, on a new 25-year lease to golf professional Anders Mankert.

The course adjoins Leicester Racecourse and under the new lease nine of the total 18 holes will be renovated and re-open after being closed for six years. A new floodlit driving range will also be built. Mankert, a well-respected golf professional with an impressive track record, recently received the ‘Lifetime Service Award’ at the 2018 England Golf Awards.

Ian Simpson, director in the leisure & trade related team at Savills Oxford, comments: “We are delighted to have secured Anders Mankert as the new leaseholder of Oadby Golf Course who is set to bring a new lease of life to the site. The vision for the future of the course is very exciting and will benefit the local community as well as players from afar.”

Anders Mankert adds: “I have long dreamed of owning my own golf course and am looking forward to re-opening Oadby Golf Course, which will include the building of two new tees and greens, as well as refurbishing the existing buildings on site and building a new 15-bay driving range where I will base my teaching academy”.

