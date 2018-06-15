Invest In A Share Of The French Riviera At Royal Mougins 

Golfers are being offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase their own exclusive pied-à-terre on the French Riviera by taking advantage of an innovative new concept launched by Royal Mougins Golf Resort.

Set just four miles from the glamorous and internationally famous resort of Cannes, in the jet-set triangle of Monaco, Cannes and Saint-Tropez, Royal Mougins’ enviable location makes it one of the most sought-after real estate areas in France.

With the resort’s forward-thinking ‘Quartershare’ property scheme, buyers can enjoy use of one of Royal Mougins four-star hotel’s 29 designer suites 13 weeks of the year. In addition, shareholders will also receive a full family golf membership (valid for a couple and children under 21), entitling full access to Royal Mougins’ outstanding golf facilities, including an 18-hole championship course, plus family membership of the resort’s luxury Royal Spa and many other attractive benefits – with the glitz and glamour of the Cote d’Azur barely a stone’s throw away.

Spacious (50m²), distinguished, and furnished like real apartments, all the hotel suites offer panoramic views of the golf course and the Esterel mountains. Facilities include a bedroom with king-size bed, a spacious bathroom with bath and shower compartment, an en-suite living room with sliding door, and a small, well-equipped kitchen. The sofa turns into a bed, perfect for families or holidays between friends.

Available to purchase from €195,000 (approx £162,000), buyers in ‘Quartershare’ will benefit from flexible use of their suite while removing the maintenance, taxes and condominium fees issues that usually accompany the acquisition of a second property.

Located in the heart of the Cote d’Azur, Royal Mougins is the French Riviera’s only golf resort. Voted ‘France’s Best Golf Hotel’ at the World Golf Awards in 2016 and 2017, the resort has established itself as one of France’s premier golfing venues, helping to set the standard for European golf resorts thanks to the quality of its course, the pristine nature of its setting, and its top-of-the range services.

Royal Mougins Golf Club is also the first choice for those seeking the best in private golf club experience in the south of France. It offers a fusion of 37 nationalities, making it the most fun, convivial and international club on the French Riviera.

With a focus on continual improvement, the golf course and club offers exceptional facilities all year round in order to meet the needs of members, with more than €3m invested in the course alone in the last few years.

And plans are in hand to privatise the club in 2019 by giving golf course access only to club members, theirs guests and the hotel guests, meaning the ‘Quartershare’ option will prove even more attractive.

Laid out in a wooded vale and designed by world-famous architect Robert Von Hagge, Royal Mougins’ 18-hole championship course has hosted the European Tour’s Cannes Open on four occasions. The reworked 6,566-yard course winds its way around scenic wooded vales, rivers and lakes – several with picturesque, tumbling waterfalls.

The resort also features the Prime Golf Academy – led by Victor Dubuisson’s former coach, Stéphane Damiano – with a par-three course and performance studio; and an exclusive four-star hotel with 29 designer suites, conference facilities, a Mediterranean restaurant – La Terrasse du 18 – a 450m2 Royal Spa and fitness centre, situated in an authentic 19th-century stone-walled country house, and a real estate agency.

And Royal Mougins’ prime location provides guests with the opportunity to explore the many cultural and gastronomic delights of the historic nearby village of Mougins. Just 20 minutes from Nice airport, the town is overflowing with an array of internationally-acclaimed art galleries, museums and Michelin-star restaurants, which are home to some of France’s greatest chefs.

Royal Mougins Golf Resort www.royalmougins.fr