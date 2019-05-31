Guide Price of excess €50 million for Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links, Ireland

On behalf of Kennedy Wilson, JLL has been appointed as exclusive selling agent for the world-famous Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links, a luxury hotel and 18-hole championship links golf course, designed by two-time Masters Champion Bernhard Langer.

With an illustrious history dating back over 172 years, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links has a unique connection with the Jameson Whiskey family, including being the family’s home and private golf course.

Forming a rare approx. 160-acre beachfront location, the 134-guestroom hotel presents an opportunity to acquire a prime Dublin resort, which has undergone a full €11 million refurbishment of all areas including all its guestrooms, a new award-winning Spa, an enhanced golf experience and fully upgraded conferencing and banqueting suite.

The resort offers unrivalled views across ‘The Velvet Strand’, one of Ireland’s most famous stretches of uninterrupted coastline. Its prime unique location is just minutes away from Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre.

A combination of modern and 19th century elegance, the hotel benefits from spacious guestrooms and suites, a dedicated Spa and fitness area, the Seaview and 1780 restaurants and the historic Jameson Bar.

The resort also offers exciting growth potential, including further trading performance growth, various exciting asset management initiatives and future development opportunities.

Dan O’Connor, Executive Vice President, JLL commented: “Since 2014 Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links has undergone an extensive capital investment programme, covering every area of the hotel and transforming the property into one of Ireland’s leading golf resorts. Now ranked amongst the top 20 golf courses in Ireland and recipient of notable awards, including golf resort of the year, the resort is superbly placed for further performance growth”.

John Moran, CEO, JLL added: “Kennedy Wilson has delivered a new Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links, now a highly profitable and rare asset, with global appeal. We are launching an international marketing campaign today and are expecting significant international interest in this prestigious resort”.

Offered for sale at a guide price of excess €50 million, viewing of Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links is strictly by appointment through JLL. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

For further information, visit https://www.jll.ie/

Contact: Daniel O’Connor / Gillian Murtagh

Phone: +353 1 673 1600

Email: daniel.oconnor@eu.jll.com / gillian.murthagh@eu.jll.com

Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links https://www.portmarnock.com/