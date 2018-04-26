For Sale: 5 star hotel overlooking Seve Ballesteros golf course

CBRE Hotels confirmed their instructions to offer The Heritage Hotel Killenard, Co. Laois. for sale with a guide price in excess of €9m. The golf course itself is not included.

The Heritage Hotel is superbly located in the tranquility of beautiful countryside but also offers optimum convenience to Dublin city and international airports at Dublin, Shannon and Cork. The hotel is strategically located off the M7 Motorway linking it to the cities of Cork and Dublin. Dublin is only an hour’s drive and the hotel is easily reached for northern and southern visitors via the M50.

The Heritage Hotel is located in the heart of Ireland and is situated between the towns of Portlaoise and Portarlington in the rich farmlands and picturesque towns of County Laois. The area offers the visitor stunning scenery in the Slieve Bloom Mountains and fishing in nearby rivers. For those who enjoy horse racing there are many opportunities to enjoy events at the Curragh, Naas, Punchestown and Kilbeggan, all within an hour’s drive of the hotel. The Hotel is also easily accessible to the popular Kildare Village shopping outlet.

The property offers an outstanding opportunity to acquire a luxurious 5 star hotel in superb parkland setting which overlooks the renowned Seve Ballesteros Championship Golf Course. This highly regarded hotel has been maintained to the highest standards since its construction in 2004. Facilities include 98 superbly appointed bedrooms which include 3 magnificent penthouse suites, 10 spacious junior suites and 85 deluxe guest bedrooms all finished and fitted to excellent 5 star standards.

The hotel also includes the Arlington Room Restaurant, The Slieve Bloom Bar, extensive wedding conference and banqueting facilities, bespoke business centre with 6 meeting rooms, a 50 seater auditorium/cinema. The hotel has established itself as a popular wedding venue in a strategically situated midland location and easily accessible from many populated areas of the country. The venue hosted over 60 weddings last year.

The Heritage Hotel also includes the Heritage Hotel Spa – regarded as one of the top Spas in Ireland – offers tranquility in a contemporary and luxurious setting with 20 treatment rooms including Pedi Spa, Hydro Bath Mud Chambers, Hamam and the Heritage Spa Experience. Located next to the Spa is the Heritage Health Club with extensive leisure facilities including a dedicated Gym & Fitness studio, a 15 metre leisure pool, Jacuzzi, saunas, steam rooms and changing rooms.

The hotel is being sold by US based investors Adrian Carmack and Robert Wright. Mr Carmack is a co-founder of the firm that created the ground-breaking game franchises Doom and Quake.

John Hughes, Director of CBRE Hotels commented: “The sale of The Heritage Hotel represents one of the best opportunities in many years to acquire a purpose built, well established, high quality 5 star hotel in the heart of Ireland and especially one which has enormous potential. The Hotel offers a number of unique selling points and facilities that allow for future business growth.”

CBRE Hotels http://www.cbrehotels.com/

Heritage Hotel, Co. Laois https://www.theheritage.com/