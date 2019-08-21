Troon International Promotes Francisco De Lancastre David To Cluster General Manager

Troon, the global leader in upscale golf course management, has announced the promotion of Francisco de Lancastre David to the role of Cluster General Manager across all three of its championship golf courses in Abu Dhabi.

Troon’s International division recently added Yas Links to its already impressive portfolio in the Middle East. It’s a course that is ranked 44 in Golf Digest’s Top 100, and will fall within Francisco de Lancastre David’s remit in Abu Dhabi, alongside the two other Troon managed venues, Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

Francisco de Lancastre David’s role across these three properties is one of the biggest in golf club management worldwide due to the size and nature of the courses and in his position, he will manage the day to day operations of the cluster of golf clubs.

Mark Chapleski, President of Troon International, commenting on the appointment, said: “The addition of Yas Links to our portfolio is a testament to the quality of work that Troon has done in Abu Dhabi in recent years. With three of the top clubs in the region now under one ownership group, our primary goal is to make sure they are running as efficiently as possible and at the same time work with Aldar’s hotels to create amazing golf packages that drive Abu Dhabi as a must play destination for golfers from around the world.”.

“In order to maximise productivity across the three clubs, we have promoted Francisco de Lancastre David to the role of Cluster General Manager due to his proven success at both Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and prior industry experience at clubs such as The Els Club Dubai and Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Spain.”

Commenting on his new position, Francisco de Lancastre David said: “I am extremely excited with the opportunity that our ownership group and Troon have extended to me. I understand the responsibility that this role carries, and I am looking forward to delivering the vision that we have set for all three Clubs.”

“Our main short-term goal is to consolidate operations at all three clubs and ensure that members and guests start benefiting straight away from the synergies created by this. Longer-term we want to increase the visibility that golf in Abu Dhabi has on the international stage and drive up visitor numbers, by providing extraordinary guest and member experiences and by having a passionate dedication to quality, financial performance and development of our associates.”

Troon strives to develop the operations of each facility that it works with, in disciplines such as course conditioning, food and beverage and recruitment whilst strengthening the reputation and prestige of its golf to ultimately attract discerning golfers who recognise the quality of the club. This strategy has underpinned Troon’s success in the MENA region, which, with the addition of Yas Links, is now home to no fewer than 17 Troon venues.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club https://www.adgolfclub.com

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club http://www.sbgolfclub.ae

Yas Links https://yaslinks.com

Troon www.Troon.com