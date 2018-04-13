The Els Club Malaysia welcomes Stephen Havrilla as General Manager

The Els Club Malaysia is delighted to introduce its new General Manager, Stephen Havrilla. With 19 years of experience of working with Troon Golf, Havrilla assumes responsibility for operations of The Els Club Malaysia brand across both of its stunning Malaysian destinations: The Els Club Desaru Coast and The Els Club Teluk Datai.

An avid golfer, Stephen turned his hobby into career when he passed his playing ability test and became a member of the PGA of America in 1999. Joining Troon in 1999, Stephen went on to work with Troon in a number of roles across several international destinations, such as Bahrain, India and South Korea.

A proven leader, his knowledge and experience within golf management is second to none, and with significant experience in developing teams, enhancing profitability and raising operational standards, he will be dedicated to improving upon the already impressive quality and reputation of The Els Club Malaysia with a focus on fine detail and a long-term vision.

Of his appointment, Stephen said: “I am looking to continue to grow and improve both of our fabulous locations and make The Els Club Malaysia one of the world’s bucket list destinations, as well as growing our reputations as one of the leading venues in Malaysia and South East Asia. In both Desaru Coast and Teluk Datai we are blessed with outstanding golfing facilities, and a number of top quality accommodation providers and non-golfing leisure attractions, and I am confident we will be able to attract an increasing number of visits from both domestic and travelling golfers in the coming years.”

After the successful launch of the Desaru Coast’s Valley Course in 2017, Stephen will set his sights initially on its development as a member’s club, working with the agronomy team to meet the high standards of an Ernie Els-designed course and with the view to hosting high-profile international events in the future. Moreover, Stephen will be looking to drive international sales and recognition, helping to establish The Els Club Desaru Coast, in particular, firmly on the map for golfers globally.

Managed by Troon Golf, the world’s leading golf management group, and created by four-time Major Champion and World Golf Hall of Famer, Ernie Els, the three golf courses across both properties at The Els Club Malaysia are all of the highest possible standard. Collectively, this has enabled the club to quickly assert itself as one of the most talked about experiences in the golf market.

Additionally, with two clubhouses, each with their own distinguished F&B and pro shop outlets, and a dedicated team of hospitality professionals, guests are treated to five-star service from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave. With easy accessibility via road, air and sea, both destinations are growing in popularity and with the introduction of a series of luxury hotel brands it makes for an ultimate get golfing getaway.

