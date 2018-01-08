The Belfry Appoints Matthew Galley As Head PGA Coach

The Belfry has announced Matthew Galley as its new Head PGA Coach, joining a team of world-class teaching professionals based within the resort’s PGA National Golf Academy.

Previously Head of Instruction at fellow Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles, Galley is a UK CC Level 3 and Trackman certified coach, highly experienced in all coaching environments from individual lessons to large corporate groups. As well as previously setting up a Junior Foundation, he has also coached three Scotland internationals and runs regular golf schools throughout the year covering all aspects of the game.

Galley – who completed a Sport & Exercise Science degree before turning Professional – begins his role as The Belfry’s Head PGA Coach alongside other leading golf instructors based within the PGA National Golf Academy.

“We’re delighted to welcome Matthew to our team and his appointment is a real coup for The PGA National Golf Academy as a top-class teaching venue,” said The Belfry’s Director of Golf, Chris Reeve. “Matthew will bring an incredible wealth of knowledge to golf instruction at The Belfry and players of all ages and abilities visiting here can now benefit from his expertise.”

Meanwhile, Galley is excited at the prospect of sharing his expertise with golfers visiting the four-time Ryder Cup venue. “I’m proud to have joined what is a sensational team of coaches here at The Belfry and I can’t wait to get started. With five individual custom-fitting suites, 34 bays and pristine short game facilities, the PGA National Golf Academy is an incredible facility that any young aspiring golf coach would want to be part of.”

The Belfry’s PGA Golf Academy is England’s only centre of its type, offering outstanding teaching facilities and an impressive range of tuition tools. Having hosted the Ryder Cup on four occasions and earning awards such as ‘England’s Leading Resort’, ‘England’s Best Golf Course’ and ‘Europe’s Best Golf Hotel’ at the World Golf Awards, The Belfry remains one of Europe’s premium golfing destinations.

