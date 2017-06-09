Friday, 9th June, 2017
Shocking Night for APPG Officers

All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group

The All Party Parliamentary Golf Group http://parliamentary.golf/ lost three officers last night.

Co-Chairman Karl McCartney (Conservative, Lincoln) and two of the three Vice-Chairmen, Jason McCartney (Conservative, Colne Valley) and Corri Wilson (Scottish National Party, Ayr Carrick and Cumnock) all lost their seats in the UK’s General Election.

The other Co-Chairman, Stephen Gethins (SNP, North East Fife) retained his seat by JUST TWO VOTES.

