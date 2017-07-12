Sam Oliver – New Director of Golf & Leisure at Dalmahoy

Sam Oliver joins Edinburgh’s Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club’s executive team in the newly created role of Director of Golf & Leisure.

Sam joins the 4-star resort from Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire and brings with him a wealth of industry experience, including roles with Slaley Hall in Northumberland, Taylormade-Adidas, and Alfred Dunhill.

Speaking about his return north, Sam said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity of working at Dalmahoy in this new role. The resort is first class, with two excellent golf courses, superb practice facilities and a luxurious leisure club as well.”

Originally from Stocksfield, Northumberland, Sam was introduced to golf by his grandfather, Tommy Lowdon, a former Stocksfield captain/champion. He represented England schoolboys, after becoming the youngest Stocksfield club champion at just 18 years old, and was part of a talented crop of youngsters to have emerged from the club, including former County Champion (and now PGA Professional) Andy Paisley, European Tour Player Chris Paisley and 2017 PGA Cup Professional Chris McDonnell.

Sam’s talent, working alongside Dalmahoy’s excellent facilities, including the James Braid Championship course, which played host to the Solheim Cup in 1992 and Scottish Seniors Open in 2006/7, promises exciting opportunities for the future.

Sam commented: “It’s an exciting time to be at Dalmahoy with it recently becoming an independent hotel and country club. There is real appetite to try new things to create the best experience possible for our customers tapping into the rich Scottish heritage and I’m really looking forward to driving things forward.”

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club lies within 1,000 acres of parkland, just 7 miles from Edinburgh’s city centre and 3 miles from Edinburgh Airport. With 215 rooms and suites, contemporary meeting and events spaces, and a range of restaurants and bars, the 300-year-old historic resort also features two 18-hole golf courses, state-of-the-art leisure facilities & fitness centre

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club www.dalmahoyhotelandcountryclub.co.uk

Tags: Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club, Sam Oliver