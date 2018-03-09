Royal Mid-Surrey welcomes Sam Jarrett to its pro team

Sam Jarrett has joined the award-winning Pro shop team at Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club as the club expands the number of fully-qualified PGA Professionals to cater for its growing membership.

A former member of the Saracens junior rugby academy, 25-year-old Sam has joined the Richmond-based club from the London Golf Club in Kent, the county where he was born and raised.

Having begun playing golf just a decade ago, Sam progressed quickly to become part of England Golf’s Futures Programme at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire. He turned professional off a scratch handicap in 2014.

“I am thrilled to have joined the team at Royal Mid-Surrey at such an exciting time and looking forward to the season ahead,” said Sam. “I hope to improve my current skill set and feel privileged to be able to further my career at such a prestigious and active golf club,” he added.

Royal Mid-Surrey’s Head Professional, Matthew Paget, is delighted with Sam’s arrival and believes he will prove to be a valuable asset at the club. “At Royal Mid-Surrey we strive to offer our members the highest levels of service from our professionals and Sam fits the bill perfectly,” he said.

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club www.rmsgc.co.uk