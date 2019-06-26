Ross Jones confirmed as Power Tee’s New Sales & Marketing Director

After continuing to excel in European Sales for Golf-Tech Ltd, Ross Jones was promoted to European Sales & Marketing Director in March 2019. Golf-Tech Ltd, manufactures and supplies the number 1 automated teeing system, Power Tee, to hundreds of facilities worldwide.

Jones started out playing golf professionally in 2008, after a successful amateur career. Within the 2 years of playing full time, he won multiple times on the Jamega Tour and made his European Tour debut, but regrettably could not continue after 2009 due to financial pressures.

Jones went on to gain his PGA Qualification and become the Head Assistant at a Golf Club, before leaving after 4 years to pursue a coaching and custom fitting role in an indoor simulator facility.

In 2015 the opportunity arose for Jones to join the Power Tee team and since then he hasn’t looked back.

“I am absolutely delighted to be made a Director of Golf-Tech Ltd, it is a real honour” Jones says. “Power Tee is a fantastic product and the world leader in its field. We continue to grow revenue, footfall and customer engagement with every facility we work with, as well as growing the game of golf. It has been a challenging and rewarding career move for me and I am very proud to have capitalized on the opportunity given. Coming from a playing and coaching background, I have had to adapt and continuously learn to progress in my role to where I am now.”

Jones continues. “Golf-Tech is a fantastic company to work for and I have received great support that has allowed me to continue learning and develop the necessary skills. The company is in a very exciting position with the golf world embracing technology, and facilities recognizing that it is essential to provide the best service and experience for their customers. I am thrilled to be part of Power Tee and look forward to continuing to grow with the company.”

Matt Foley, Managing Director of Golf-Tech Ltd, who has played a pivotal role in Jones’ progression adds, “When Ross joined, he was fresh out of coaching and was ready for a new challenge. Ross had a great playing career and his ability to learn has seen him become a vital player in our team. His willingness to ‘do what is needed’ for the company has seen him make many personal sacrifices to benefit Power Tee. Ross helped me galvanize our team when we changed the ethos in the business. He is comfortable in all areas of our business, be it sales, production, marketing, procurement and installation, Ross is a fantastic asset to our business.”

Foley adds. “Since joining Power Tee, he has helped so many businesses thrive with his ability to listen to them and adapt his knowledge to guide them through the process and start making them more money. Ross is an absolute credit to our business; we look forward to many more years of success with Ross at the heart of what we do. It was a privilege to welcome Ross to the board of directors.”

Power Tee is currently in 87% of the quality driving ranges in the UK and continuing to grow in Europe and USA. Jones is in America for a 2-week sales trip in June to capitalise on the growth of the brand in the States and the increasing demand for Power Tee.

