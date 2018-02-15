PING Europe Announces Lisa Lovatt as New General Manager

PING Europe has today announced that current Operations Director, Lisa Lovatt, has been appointed to the newly-created position of General Manager.

The move represents an important commitment by PING Europe to enhance its future position in the UK and European golf markets.

Commenting on the new appointment, PING Europe Managing Director, John Clark, said: “Lisa has more than 20 years’ experience at PING Europe and has been instrumental in driving our service to be the best in the industry.

“She is ready and able to take on this exciting new challenge. I believe this is the right move for the business at this time and, personally, I am delighted for Lisa.

“She will manage the day-to-day business and operations of the company, which will allow me more time to focus on future direction and strategy.”

Discussing her new role, Lovatt commented: “As PING Europe sales grow year-on-year, it is imperative that our quality of service to customers and consumers remains second-to-none so this will continue to be a major focus of the company.”

