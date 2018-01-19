OnLink Announces Scott Ferrell as EVP of Sales and Marketing

OnLink, the leading comprehensive golf course management software platform, has announced Scott Ferrell as Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing effective January 1st. Scott has been an OnLink Company Director since early 2017, and will remain on the Company Board in conjunction with his new operating role. Prior to joining OnLink, Scott had an extensive background in the golf industry, including 15 years as

President of Gary Player Design, where he grew Gary Player’s Design business into a global leader, and in various executive level sales and marketing roles with the PGA Tour.

“The OnLink team has made tremendous progress over the past year, and the future is bright for this innovative platform” said Ferrell. “Data and metrics will change the way golf courses are managed, just as we have seen in other industries. I couldn’t be more pleased to contribute my global experience to the growth opportunities ahead of OnLink.”

OnLink entered into a strategic partnership with John Deere Golf in 2017 to collectively bring an innovative data management platform to the golf course industry, including a new fleet management program, OnEquip. Scott’s new role will focus on managing the John Deere Golf sales channel both domestically and internationally, as well as leading the company into new markets including sports turf, universities and professional landscaped commercial properties.

“Scott and I know each other well from his days with Gary Player. We have had a positive working experience together over the last year in his Board role with the Company, and coordinating business development and John Deere Golf partnering efforts”, said Walt Norley, CEO and Founder of OnLink. “We are thrilled to have someone with Scott’s successful background in golf over the last 25 years, and his capabilities to help grow our business in both the golf industry and additional markets in 2018.”

OnLink (formerly OnGolf) https://www.onlink.com/