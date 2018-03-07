Global Edition

 

New Scottish Representative for Pinseeker

11.26pm 7th March 2018 - People

Gordon Peebles

One of the UK’s largest golf course equipment manufacturers have appointed industry stalwart  as their Scottish region sales manager.

Timed to coincide with the recent launch of a new range of “ProPlex” recycled plastic furniture for the golf course, Pinseeker are looking to further support their customer base in Scotland with Gordon on the ground.

Gordon brings with him a wealth of experience and is particularly looking forward to re-establishing his network of connections with, as he says himself, “exciting times ahead!”

Pinseeker have a network of distributors across the UK, to find your nearest or just to view the new “ProPlex” range, visit the Pinseeker website at www.pinseeker.co.uk or for a visit in Scotland, you can contact Gordon directly on 07718 478929.

       

