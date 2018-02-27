Mottram Hall Pro Is England’s Coach Of The Year

Mottram Hall PGA golf professional Matthew Turnock has been named England Golf’s ‘Coach of the Year’ at an award ceremony in London.

Turnock, 46, was acclaimed for his passion for growing the game by introducing children and adults to the sport and working with disability groups.

The judges stated: “He carries out a huge amount of outreach work with obvious enthusiasm and the schools’ work is amazing.”

Turnock, originally from Stockport, takes inspiration from his own family. His mother was disabled by severe arthritis after she was involved in a motor cycle accident when in her 20s, but she remained skilled at needlecrafts, while his enthusiasm for junior golf began when his son took up the game – and 17-year-old Josh Turnock is now a scratch golfer, captain of Cheshire U18s and an England Golf regional U18 squad member.

Turnock explained: “My mother was my main motivation in terms of starting to coach people with disabilities. It was a very big surprise to be nominated for this award. It’s great to be recognised by your peers.”

During the past five years he has worked with four different groups and, when this activity was threatened by a funding cut, he turned to crowdfunding to continue it – and that proved so successful he is now also able to deliver additional sessions to stroke survivors.

He added: “It’s quite amazing. I think I’m just doing something normal but it seems to help so many people come out of their shell and to gain confidence.”

Over the years, Turnock has taken golf into around 50 schools in the Macclesfield area and given thousands of children the chance to try the game. Those who want to take it further are invited to Mottram Hall and can then sign up for coaching sessions – and for the club’s free membership for U18s, an initiative which stemmed from Turnock’s suggestion.

Mottram Hall – managed by Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH), the UK’s leading hotel management company – is one of the most prestigious four-star golf resorts in Cheshire. It sits in 270 acres of Cheshire’s finest parkland, one mile from the picturesque village of Prestbury, and was the host venue for the 2013 European Seniors PGA Championship.

Mottram Hall www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/mottram-hall