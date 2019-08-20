Medi8 Appoints Gareth Shaw As Business Expands Its Digital Portfolio

Golf P.R. and Marketing specialists Medi8 Ltd has appointed Gareth Shaw to the position of Digital Business Development Executive. In this new role Gareth will support Medi8’s growing portfolio of digital marketing and social media clients as well as driving the company’s expansion plans for this increasingly important market segment.

Gareth who is a PGA Professional is best known for his 5-year tenure at England Golf where he worked as a club support officer and regional manager for the North West. At Medi8 he will draw on his experience of delivering golf club development and marketing initiatives at England Golf to provide digital and social media plans tailored specifically to the individual needs of golf clubs.

This new position will allow Gareth to follow his passion for golf development and expand his marketing knowledge, which he finds very exciting. He said, “I’m delighted to have the chance to work at Medi8 at such an exciting time for the business. I’ve known Nicole and David for a few years and have always been impressed by the quality of their work, so it is very exciting to be working with them to create packages tailored to delivering digital and social media solutions for clubs and golf businesses. I am delighted to be able to pursue my passion for golf development whilst learning from the best team in the business.”

Gareth’s experience of direct club support at England Golf combined with Medi8’s experience of delivering integrated marketing packages for golf businesses, golf clubs and governing bodies makes for an exciting prospect for the industry, as Nicole Wheatley, co-owner and founder of Medi8 (pictured above with Gareth) explains, “Through our work developing and delivering the We Love Golf campaign for the PGA over the last 2 years we’ve learned a huge amount about golf development. Whilst we understand that every club and every PGA professional is different, there are also fundamental similarities between the people and places that are most successful. We are now in a position to help clubs and businesses implement marketing strategies that are proven to grow their business which makes Gareth the perfect addition to the team. He brings a wealth of knowledge from working directly with clubs and his understanding of the digital and social landscape is excellent. His boundless enthusiasm for golf and life is already making a huge impact in the office so we’re incredible excited for what the future holds!”

For more information on the suite of digital and social media marketing solutions available at Medi8, please email Gareth@medi8ltd.co.uk call 01782 664856 or visit www.medi8ltd.co.uk