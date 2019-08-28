Matfen Hall appoints new Director of Golf

Matfen Hall Golf Club in Northumberland now boasts an all-woman management team following the appointment of former England Ladies team golfer Lisa Ferrie as its new Director of Golf.

Working alongside Golf Manager Nicola Hawes, who became the club’s first female manager in 2018, Ferrie will be overseeing all aspects of golf across the hotel, golf club and spa, including Matfen Hall’s 27-hole course, pro shop, driving range, par-three course and Keeper’s Lodge.

Ferrie said: “I’m delighted to be starting this new position at Matfen Hall and am incredibly excited for the challenge. Nicola and I have been friends for many years and compete in doubles competitions together. We’re hoping our success on the course translates to the business side of things too!”

She added: “Having been a golf member at Matfen since 2002, and having worked at the hotel for four years, I’m well aware of all that the club has to offer and am looking forward to working with the brilliant team we have to ensure existing members, newcomers and visitors have the best experience possible. Matfen is a fantastic facility. To have 27 holes, a par 3 course and covered driving range is great.”

Taking up the role with immediate effect, Ferrie, who plays off a one handicap and is married to European Tour player Kenneth Ferrie, moves over from being wedding and events co-ordinator at the hotel, and is thrilled to be working with Hawes to take the club forward.

“We’re a good team. Obviously we realise that having an all-women team at the top of a golf club isn’t the norm, but we’re very much of the opinion this has come about simply because Matfen Hall happens to have two women that are capable and qualified for golfing management roles.”

“As a club we have a friendly group of members who are warm and welcoming. The clubhouse is always relaxed and our pro golfers have great experience – my own coach John Harrison is our head professional. It really is such a pleasure to take this role.”

Hawes added: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Lisa to the Club as Director of Golf. I’m in no doubt that her enthusiasm and love of the game coupled with her experience and business track record will be a brilliant addition to the club as we look to the future.”