Les Wilson to be 2021 England Golf President

Lancashire’s Les Wilson has accepted the nomination to become President Elect of England Golf for 2020. He will succeed Somerset’s Graham Yates as President in 2021. Les was a relative latecomer to the game of golf at the age of 33 when he gave up playing football for a local club in the Lancashire Amateur League. It was then that he joined Greenmount Golf Club near Bury and he has been a member there ever since. He is also a member at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s and plays to a handicap of 13.

The new President Elect first got involved with golf administration at his home club of Greenmount in the late 1980s. He went on to become junior organiser for the Bury and District Golf Association and then in 1999 joined the executive of the Lancashire Union of Golf Clubs and was Championship Chairman before becoming its President in 2012.

Les was appointed to the Board of England Golf in 2014 and has since played a key role in many areas including as Chairman of its Finance and Audit committee and on its Championship Panel.

“It is a huge honour to have been nominated as the next President Elect of England Golf,” he said. “The invitation came totally out of the blue but I can assure you it took next to no time to accept.

“Golf has played a huge part in my life over the past 30-odd years and it has been my privilege to have had the chance to work with so many volunteers and colleagues dedicated to driving the game forwards.

“I have huge respect for the Past Presidents of England Golf and can only hope that I fulfil my duties as diligently and as successfully as they have done.

“I am taking up the post with a mixture of excitement and apprehension but, above all else, I look forward to meeting lots of people up and down the country over the next few years,” he added. “That is going to be a lot of fun.”

Away from the golf course Les is Chairman of a software house which he founded in 1984 and which specialises in document management and workflow system implementation and maintenance.

England Golf www.englandgolf.org