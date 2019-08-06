Leadbetter launches online ‘University’ for Golf Coaches

Ambitious golf coaches can now raise their skills to a higher level thanks to David Leadbetter’s world-class tuition methods.

The Leadbetter University is a new online learning platform for golf professionals to extend their depth of knowledge and understanding directly from industry-leading experts through a combination of online courses, livestream and in-person coaching seminars.

Leadbetter University was founded by world-renowned coach David Leadbetter, who has played a pivotal role in 26 Major victories and supported seven players to become the world number one. Equally impressive is Leadbetter’s record of training and developing hundreds of world-class golf instructors, including Gary Gilchrist, Denis Pugh and Chris Como – all having trained through the Leadbetter Golf Academy system.

The latest online learning techniques will be used to deliver education modules covering every aspect of golf instruction from swing techniques, biomechanics, mental training as well as a special focus on youth-specific development. Leadbetter was keen to ensure a broad range of information was available from multiple sources so that coaches can develop their own style of teaching.

The courses have been written specifically for Leadbetter University by a number of industry-leading experts including European Tour biomechanist Jean Jacques Rivet, performance expert Dr Jim Loehr, The Grey Institute, Dr Martin Toms. The courses are all interactive including videos, activities, tasks and challenges.

There will also be occasional tutorial cameos from some of Leadbetter’s extensive list of Tour players, to pass on some of their wisdom which has taken them to the heights of the sport. The first of which comes from Ernie Els through his foundation Els4Autism, who educate coaches on how teach children with learning difficulties.

The platform launches with five courses but 20 will be available within the coming months and all Leadbetter University courses have been approved by the PGA, meaning members will receive MSR credits for their study.

Leadbetter said: “The Leadbetter University is a fantastic opportunity for coaches to develop their knowledge. We have always believed in a holistic approach to coaching and this brings everything together in one place. We want coaches to continue honing their skills by studying from the experts – people I have relied on in my career to deliver the very highest level of instruction.

“By launching Leadbetter University now, I hope to encourage and help the next generation of budding golf coaches to become even better at what they do. I know the key to growing the game is to make it easier for people to learn, so it’s paramount we give golf coaches the best level of training and support, especially in emerging golf markets.”

Ben Riches, chief executive at Leadbetter Golf Academy, said: “David has given so much to the game over the years, and Leadbetter University continues that tradition. We wanted to provide golf coaches the world over with access to learn and develop their skills across every aspect of the game. Leadbetter University extends beyond David and the Leadbetter network and our goal is to aggregate the best knowledge in the game into a single platform so that the next generation of golf coaches feel inspired and can learn from the best.”

This is the first initiative to launch following Leadbetter’s acquisition by the Golfzon group in 2018. The goal is to combine Golfzon’s digital technology and Leadbetter’s coaching knowledge to improve how golf is taught and played around the world.

Some courses will be made available for free. Paid courses start from $199. Pre-enrolment for Leadbetter University courses is now open for start date of September 6, 2019.

For more information or to enrol, visit https://university.leadbetter.com/