Le Golf National looks for a new International Sales Talent

After successfully hosting The 2018 Ryder Cup Matches and getting ready to host prestigious international events such as The 2022 Eisenhower Trophy and 2024 Olympic Games in the near future, Le Golf National, Paris, is searching for an International Sales Assistant on a minimum of three months internship. Candidates can apply from anywhere around the globe!

“Located on the outskirts of Versailles, near Paris, Le Golf National, a public golf facility owned and operated by the French Golf Federation has rapidly become one of the most iconic golfing destinations on Continental Europe,” says International Marketing & Sales Manager Laura Leclercq.

“In our willingness to provide an outstanding service to all its international customers from the booking process to on site experience– we are entirely focused on customer satisfaction,” she continues.

As a member of a team of three motivated staff who prove everyday their passion in promoting the brand of Le Golf National internationally and supporting each customer in his booking journey, The International Sales Assistant will be able and encouraged to fully participate in the teamwork and develop his interpersonal skills and business capabilities as we continue our path to major events and great golfing experiences.

Paul Armitage, Le Golf National General Manager said: “We want to keep on delivering a first-class experience to customers in respect to international standards and this starts right at the beginning of the customer journey with the booking process. On top of that, we also want to be actively involved in people’s development and invest on highly motivated young people to prepare them to the tomorrow’s golf business challenges and benefit from their fresh points of view.”

Send your résumé and a cover letter to Laura Leclercq: laura.leclercq@golf-national.com

Le Golf National www.golf-national.com