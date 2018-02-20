Jones Relishing New Role at PGA National Turkey

Michael Jones has returned to familiar territory after being named as the new director of golf at PGA National Turkey Antalya Golf Club.

The 41-year-old from Northern Ireland has taken up his new role at the leading resort in Belek, 14 years after he first started work there as head teaching professional.

Jones has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the global golf resort industry having worked in a number of leading international roles over the last 24 years, most recently, in his hometown of Bangor, and is relishing the chance to help PGA National Turkey enhance its position at the forefront of European golf.

He said: “I’ve always loved Turkey. It’s a country that’s very close to my heart and I’m delighted to be returning in this new capacity. I have some great memories of my time from my previous four-year-spell at the resort. With outstanding golf facilities combined with a fantastic array of sports and leisure activities and luxury accommodation, PGA National Turkey is the best golf resort in Turkey and has so much to offer.

“I am particularly excited at the opportunities available under the new partnership with the PGA, and I’m looking forward to working with everyone to improve the golf customer experience even further in 2018 and beyond.”

Yasin Akkanat, owner of PGA National Turkey Antalya Golf Club, said: “It’s great to have Michael back at such an exciting time for the resort. He has invaluable knowledge of the five-star golf resort sector and I’m sure he will prove to be a great addition to the team.”

Situated 25 minutes from Antalya, PGA National Turkey Antalya Golf Club is regarded as one of Europe’s top golfing venues and was the first golf resort in Turkey to feature 36 holes.

The resort’s extensive facilities include two 18-hole golf courses – the PGA Sultan and The Pasha – and two five-star hotels, and PGA National Turkey has hosted numerous high-profile tournaments including the 2012 Turkish Airlines World Golf Final, which featured the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Complementing the courses are excellent practice facilities including a 300-metre driving range and academy, while the resort recently took its global profile to new heights by joining the select group of courses to receive the official endorsement of The Professional Golfers’ Association, being renamed as PGA National Turkey.

Away from the fairways, PGA National Turkey features two five-star hotels – the 176-room Kempinski Hotel The Dome and the 442-room Sirene Belek Hotel.

As well as offering access to numerous other sports and leisure facilities including tennis, football, various watersports, kids’ clubs, and two luxury spas, hotel guests can experience an array of different culinary experiences at the resort’s variety of bars and restaurants.

PGA National Turkey Antalya Golf Club www.agc.com.tr