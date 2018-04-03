John Jackson wins 1st ECEF Young Manager Bursary

Directors of The European Club Education Foundation (ECEF) recently worked through the numerous applications for the new Young Manager Bursary award, sponsored by former CMAE President, Marc Newey, CCM CCE and aimed at Managers aged under 30 across Europe.

A judging panel of senior Club Managers, past and present, including new ECEF Chairman Marc, decided that John Jackson, PGA, from Sale Golf Club, England, should receive the 2018 award.

Newey commented “We were delighted by the number of high quality entries from young people in Club management and PGA Professionals who recognise how invaluable CMAE ‘s MDP Pathway is to succeed in their career. We had a difficult time deciding on the best applicant but John’s well written entry, detailing his marketing and junior development plans, together with a fund raising and coaching scheme for Veterans, impressed us all.”

John will receive £1400 funding to attend an MDP 1 Course in Europe this year to start his journey to achieving CMAE ‘s Club Management Diploma which is recognised as the benchmark club management qualification.

Speaking on being awarded the Young Manager Bursary John said “I’m extremely happy and honoured to win the first Young Manager Bursary to complete the CMAE MDP Part 1 course. The course will prove invaluable in that it will really help me in a number of areas key to running a golf club. As a PGA Professional I have a very good understanding of golf in general but need to improve in other areas such as accounting, finance and food and beverage. This course will not only help me in my current role at Sale Golf Club but also help to improve my future career prospects. I’d just like to thank the CMAE for giving me this great opportunity it’s much appreciated.”

ECEF’s CEO, Nigel Cartwright, continued “With so many enthusiastic young managers across Europe and the Middle East applying, we wanted to expand the award with three part-bursaries of £600 to assist an attendance to MDP 1, Club Operations. These have been awarded to Jade Lucas from Oman, France’s Julien Delencplanque and Daniel Harrison from England. Congratulations to all three.”

Jade Lucas commented “It’s a great honour to have been awarded this Young Manager’s Bursary. It’s a fantastic initiative offered by Marc Newey and I am extremely grateful to have been selected! For me, this is the first step towards a career in golf club management and I am excited to start the journey. I’m sure that I am going to learn a lot from the program and it will give me a great opportunity to network with other likeminded professionals. Over time I hope to be able to get my Club Management Diploma and climb the ladder golf industry”

Daniel Harrison said “I am honoured to be one of the recipients of the European Club Education Foundation Young Manager Bursaries and without a doubt, this bursary will play a key role in my personal career development and help me inspire other young managers to take up this rewarding profession. The CMAE MDP was something I looked into doing for a number of year but due to the financial constraints of a young person I haven’t been able to join the tribe and attend. I look forward to working through the development pathway, thanks to the generous support from Marc Newey for supporting the bursary fund.”

Julien Deleplancque added: “It’s an honour to receive this award. It’s a unique chance to improve my management and bring my personal touch to my club and the golf industry. I’m sure the MDP part 1 will be the first step of big change.”

Newey concluded: “I will be writing personally to all entrants who were unsuccessful to thank them for applying and to encourage them and their employer to continue putting CMAE education at the heart of their career plans in the Club Industry.”

Club Managers Association of Europe www.cmaeurope.eu