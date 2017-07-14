Joel Smith Joins GOLFZON

Joel Smith has joined GOLFZON America as the Director of Sales-Northeast Region for the global leader in the golf simulator industry. Smith, a longtime PGA of America golf professional and business development specialist in the New York area, will be based in New York with responsibilities for a territory stretching from Washington D.C. to Boston as GOLFZON focuses on that region of the United States during its entry into the U.S. marketplace.

“Everything I’ve done in my career has gotten me ready for this role with GOLFZON,” Smith said. “Golf has been my passion since I was a kid and it still is.”

Smith, a Zeeland, Mich., native, attended Ferris State University where he earned a Business degree in 2005. He then moved to the New York metropolitan area and served as a golf professional at The Stanwich Club in Greenwich, Conn., for eight years. That was followed by time with Nestle Waters North America covering Michigan and Ohio as a Key Accounts Manager and most recently with Landmark Ventures of New York as Director of Business Development. He was recently married as he assumes the GOLFZON role.

“I wake up excited every day to help grow the game I love and develop new opportunities that I only dreamed of before,” Smith said. “GOLFZON gives access and enjoyment to a wide range of golf enthusiasts and excels at drawing in new golfers with its ‘gaming’ style software platform. You can play some of the greatest golf courses in the world or play arcade-style games on the most precise and realistic simulator offered. GOLFZON is connecting golfers around the globe and is leading the way for our sport. I look forward to building partnerships and finding success similar to what has been displayed in South Korea and the other 39 countries where GOLFZON operates. Most of all, I am anxious to grow the game of golf through easy access and incredibly fun experiences.”

“Joel has the perfect combination of golf experience, business acumen and area connections necessary to help drive brand awareness and increase sales for GOLFZON in the Northeast, which has historically been a hotbed of golf activity,” said Tommy Lim, CEO of GOLFZON America, which established its headquarters in Vienna, Va., earlier this year. “Joel’s enthusiasm combined with GOLFZON and its technological advancements and versatility are sure to entice more golf fans.”

