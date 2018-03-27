Graham Splashes Out of The Saudi Sand for The Foxhills Green

The new Foxhills golf operations and retail manager is determined to add a touch of elite Saudi service to leafy Surrey.

Sean Graham, who took over the new role at the historic club in Ottershaw in February, recently returned to the UK after a three-year stint at Safaa Golf Club, a luxury private members facility inside the grounds of King Abdullah University of Science & Technology, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old, who is PGA qualified and has a BSc (Hons) from Birmingham University in Applied Golf Management Studies, has previously held roles at Marriott Forest of Arden and Machynys Peninsula Golf & Country Club on his impressive CV.

But after swapping the desert climate for the unpredictable British weather, Graham is eager to put his stamp on the new role, which has been created to oversee all aspects of the golf business.

Graham said: “The temperature is a bit different! But it’s great to finally be here and to be able to jump head-first into the role. We want to continue to raise the bar for service and not just meet the expectations of our members and guests – we want to exceed them.

“I’d always wanted to travel and the opportunity came up to work in Saudi. I wanted to get a different perspective and the service at that facility is on a different level. It gave me a few ideas on what is possible in terms of a golf operation and I’m hoping to implement a few of those ideas to take the Foxhills experience and level of service to an even higher standard.

“Foxhills is already a fantastic venue, which has established an outstanding reputation, so it’s about building on that. But I feel there is always room for improvement so it’s exciting and I’m relishing the challenge ahead.”

Graham, who turned professional at 18 after learning the game at Wrekin Golf Club in Shropshire, is still keen to maintain the balance of playing representative golf as he juggles the business side of the role.

Director of golf, Chris Fitt, said: “We wanted to bring in someone who has expertise across all areas of the golf business and Sean fits the bill perfectly.

“He is a skilled operator and has a great deal of experience, which can only benefit us at Foxhills.”

Foxhills, with its two Championship courses, a par-three nine-hole course and excellent practice facilities, is widely-regarded as one of the premier resorts in Surrey and boasts a wealth of facilities to enjoy as either a member or a guest.

The award-winning spa, superb accommodation and dining options, tennis and squash courts and a wide variety of associated sports clubs, have confirmed its place among the leading clubs in the country – especially as it is situated just a few minutes from the M25 and the M3.

Top picture: Foxhills Manor

Foxhills Club & Resort www.foxhills.co.uk