Golf Business International Membership Makes Executive Decision

Health and safety expert Tom Searle and golf industry consultant Andy Lloyd-Skinner were elected to Golf Business International’s executive at its annual meeting.

Consultant Jon Ashworth, marketer Andy Barwell, and course architect Howard Swan retained their places on the executive, with the latter remaining as chairman for the fifth successive year.

Nearly 30 people – including representatives from England Golf, the Golf Club Managers Association and corporate partners – attended the AGM at Frilford Heath GC, which saw members look back on a year in which a successful rebrand, from the Golf Consultants Association, proved the catalyst for not only a boost to the membership, but also a significant increase in enquiries.

Attendees also received a guided tour of the facilities at Frilford Heath, and a demonstration of the new academy created by Huxley Golf, a corporate partner of Golf Business International.

Swan said: “I believe we will look back on 2017 as something of a pivotal year for Golf Business International. Our rebrand reflected our increasing global reach which, in turn, continued to grow with an increase in overseas membership and the rise in enquiries that has, subsequently, generated. I’m confident that upsurge will continue in 2018 and hope that will be reflected in further business for our members and the organization as a whole.”

Welcoming Britrisk’s Searle and Melior Golf’s Lloyd-Skinner to the executive, Swan added: “Tom and Andy bring many years of experience to the table and are indicative of Golf Business International’s ethos. Their backgrounds are different, yet they both wish to use their experience and work for the betterment of the golf industry. They have, for the past year, been working closely with the executive and will be able to hit the ground running.

“I’m also honoured to continue as chairman of this eclectic, talented and highly committed group of people as we continue to work for and alongside the golf industry.”

Formed originally as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, Golf Business International is unique in its ability to make available a team of highly respected and experienced golf industry professionals to deal with any aspect of the business of golf through from conception to end.

