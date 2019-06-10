Georgia Hall and Ken Brown awarded MBE

Reigning Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and former Ryder Cup player Ken Brown both received MBEs in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in recognition of their contributions to golf.

Hall is one of 15 women to be recognised amongst 37 sporting honours dished out and took to Instagram to share her delight at the award.

“I am unbelievably honoured to be receiving an MBE,” she wrote. “It has been so hard for me to keep this amazing news a secret from everyone, so I am really happy to be able to talk about it now. It’s a huge boost for my confidence ahead of a busy summer of tournaments and I think it’s so awesome for women’s golf to be recognised in this way. Sixteen years ago, I picked up a club and fell in love with the game and just loved hitting the ball again and again. I must say that still hasn’t changed!”

Hall becomes the fifth British female golfer to be recognised for services to golf by the Queen, following Dame Laura Davies, Alison Nicholas MBE, Catriona Matthew MBE and Dale Reid OBE.

Brown, 62, who played in five Ryder Cups between 1977-87, and won six times during a 16-year career on the European Tour, before turning his talents to TV and radio broadcasting, also expressed his delight at his award. Writing on his Twitter feed, Brown posted: “What a big surprise, and an amazing honour, to receive the MBE in the Birthday Honours. Massive thank you for all your messages and everyone’s kindness over the years.”