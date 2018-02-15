Former Tour Technician Simon Keeling Joins TGI Golf Partnership

The TGI Golf Partnership has welcomed former Tour Technician Simon Keeling to its stable of expert Retail Consultants, travelling the UK & Ireland offering free advice to its Partners.

The 38-year-old formerly worked with Mizuno, assisting some of the world’s best golfers fine tune their game and will now employ those same skills to help TGI Golf Partners to continue running successful and profitable Pro Shops.

Simon, who is a PGA Professional himself, began his career as an assistant to current TGI Golf Partner Simon Iliffe in the early 2000s, when he was based at Purley Downs Golf Club.

He worked with Iliffe for seven years at Purley Downs, Bramley Golf Club and finally Haywards Heath, before joining Mizuno as a Tech Rep, travelling the country assisting retailers with Demo Days and fittings.

“I learned a lot as a PGA Professional with Simon and saw first-hand the benefits of being part of TGI Golf,” said Keeling. “Moving from a club role to working with Mizuno on the Tour Truck helped me to develop lots of skills that will help me in this new role. One of the most important skills required on the truck was the ability to maintain good relationships, if the players did not trust you or believe in you then you wouldn’t last long.

“That is also paramount in my new role with the TGI Golf Partners, as I’ll be working with them to help them enhance their businesses. I cannot wait to get out onto the road and start building those relationships, I get a real kick out of seeing people succeed, whether it was from my teaching days as an assistant to helping the guys on tour, so I’m looking forward to helping Partners develop and enhance their businesses.”

Simon joins the team of four Retail Consultants at TGI Golf who travel the length and breadth of the UK & Ireland offering Partners free, in-store advice on any aspect of their business, from merchandising and shop layout to marketing and industry insights.

Eddie Reid, TGI Golf Managing Director, added: “Simon has a wealth of experience in golf having worked both in a Pro Shop and on the road with the Tour, and we are excited about having him on board.”

TGI Golf Partnership https://tgigolf.com