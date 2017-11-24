England Golf honours leading coaches Robinson and Kenyon

Leading coaches Steve Robinson and Phil Kenyon have been recognised with awards at the England Golf coaching conference.

Robinson, who led the England women’s team to back-to-back European championship wins, was named Coach of the Year 2017 for the second year in a row.

Top putting coach Phil Kenyon received the Award for Excellence in Coaching, in recognition for years of service to the England men and boys’ squads. Kenyon is now concentrating on his professional portfolio, which includes Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Robinson (pictured © Leaderboard Photography) has also been nominated as High Performance Coach of the Year award at the forthcoming 2017 UK Coaching Awards. He is based at Sandburn Hall, Yorkshire.

In addition to masterminding the England women’s successful defence of their European title, Robinson coached the Yorkshire boys’ and women’s teams to victory in their respective English County Championships. Between them the two teams have now won 13 English County Championships while being coached by the Yorkshireman.

England Golf Performance Director Nigel Edwards said: “The successful defence of the European Ladies Team Championship in 2017 was the culmination of hard work and desire to be successful having suffered defeat in the 2009 final and then reaching the semi-finals in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.”

He added: “Steve has really developed as a coach over the last six years, he embraces technology, he accepts change but doesn’t make change just to be different. I really believe that the major difference is the understanding of people and who and what can contribute to success.”

Robinson said afterwards: “I’m very humbled by it all. Everyone likes to be valued for what they do and I am fortunate to work in an organisation with some first class people who have given me great support and with players who have given their all. I couldn’t do it without the belief of the players.”

He also paid tribute to his fellow coaches in the women’s game, adding: “Their contribution is so valuable as well. At the end of the day it’s Team England.”

Phil Kenyon, who is based at Formby Hall in Lancashire, was unable to attend the Awards dinner at Woodhall Spa, but guests were told of his contribution by Nigel Edwards.

“Phil has a true passion for coaching and has made a significant impact towards the success of our top amateurs and some of the best players in the world,” he said. “His mission is to help each and every player become as good as they can be, by creating opportunities for learning and ensuring they become more competitive as a result of the coaching influences. As you know, putting is one of our core priorities and although we are saying goodbye to him as part of the England Golf programme, his legacy will continue to help our players develop and perform.”

Kenyon sent a video message to guests, describing the award as the “icing on the cake.”

He remarked: “It’s a great honour to receive this award and it’s above any expectation I had when setting out with England Golf. The experiences I have had and the work I’ve enjoyed over recent years has really been reward enough.”

He added: “I’ve worked with some really class young people and it makes the job so rewarding to see them go on and achieve their goals in life.”

