Els Club Malaysia Appoints New Group Director of Agronomy

The Els Club Malaysia has introduced their new Group Director of Agronomy, Terrance Mohammed to the team. Terrance, who has been working in agronomy for over 20 years, has been appointed to the role and will be responsible for managing the three courses across the two destinations; The Els Club – Desaru Coast and The Els Club – Teluk Datai. His day-to-day role will see him supervising each of the courses, implementing the agronomic plans and strategy and maintaining each in pristine condition in keeping with Troon standards.

Since graduating from Cornell University with a certificate in Turf Management, Terrance has been employed in a number of different countries diversifying his knowledge, techniques and practices.

Terrance’s experience and knowledge within agronomy is second-to-none. His understanding of groundworks, development and management of courses will be the driving force behind maintaining and improving the quality and reputation of The Els Club Malaysia.

Of his appointment, Terrance said: “I am delighted to join The Els Club Malaysia team, and am excited at the prospect of driving our agronomic strategies over the coming years with a view to seeing all of our courses recognised internationally for their conditioning and quality. We are in the very fortunate position of having three distinct golf courses, each of which requires a unique approach in terms of maintenance, and I am greatly looking forward to the challenge and the variety that this will bring.”

Managed by Troon Golf, the world’s leading golf management group, and created by four-time Major Champion and World Golf Hall of Famer, Ernie Els, the three golf courses, The Rainforest, The Ocean and The Valley, are of the highest standard.

Situated in two unique locations, on the island of Langkawi and the unspoilt coastline of Desaru Coast, The Els Club Malaysia has quickly asserted itself as one of the most talked about experiences in the golf market. With two clubhouses, each with their own distinguished F&B and pro shop outlets, and a dedicated team of hospitality professionals, guests are treated to five-star service from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.

Easily accessible via road, air and sea, both destinations are growing in popularity and with the introduction of a series of luxury hotel brands it makes for an ultimate get golfing getaway.

Els Club Malaysia www.elsclubmalaysia.com

Troon Golf www.Troon.com